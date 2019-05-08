|
|
ELLEN ASHLEY (MICHELSON) FIKE Blairstown Ellen Ashley (Michelson) Fike, 30, of Blairstown, Iowa, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died April 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at First Church of the Nazarene, 3113 First Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Pastor Tim Carter will officiate. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Fike; a son, Caleb Fike; her parents, Paul and Lisa Michelson; and her brother, Jacob Mickelson. Ellen was born Oct. 3, 1988, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Lisa (Schafer) Michelson. Ellen attended school in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Kennedy High School, Class of 2007. She was united in marriage to Nathan Fike on Dec. 8, 2012, at First Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids. Ellen loved the outdoors, attending concerts, traveling and spending time with her family. Her forthright attitude and honesty will be missed be all who knew her.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019