Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
Ellen Robertson Obituary
ELLEN L. ROBERTSON Coralville Ellen L. Robertson, 85, of Coralville, Iowa, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hills Atrium Village. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. There will be a time of visitation from noon until services Saturday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. A memorial fund has been established in Ellen's name. Online condolences may be sent for her family through the web at www.gayandciha.com. Ellen Louise Huffer was born March 2, 1935, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the daughter of Ray Nelson and Charlotte Maude (DePuew) Huffer. She graduated from Shenandoah High School as valedictorian in 1953 and attended the University of Iowa for two years following graduation. Ellen was a typist for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and the university for 31 years. She resided in Coralville since 1955. Her family includes her children, Dallas Robertson and his wife, Carole, and David Robertson and his wife, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Karen Robertson; grandchildren, Travis (Karen), Morgan and Christopher (Jacqueline) Robertson, Jessica Lambert (Kyle Schewe), Catherine Lambert, Tiffany (Carrie) Overturf, Andrew (Amanda) and Tyler (Bailea) Robertson; seven great-grandchildren, Alexis Blakey, Savannah Robertson, Michael Robertson, Tristan Robertson, Abigail Robertson, Harper Robertson and Addison Robertson; one brother, Bob (Thelma) Huffer; and one sister-in-law, Dorothy Huffer. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Diana; son, Douglas Robertson; a brother in infancy; three brothers, Raymond, Orion and Maurice Huffer; and sister, Nola Elliott. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Ellen's family and her services.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
