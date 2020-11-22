ELLEN S. IRONS Marion Ellen S. Irons, 81, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. In agreement with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ellen's Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, which follows Thanksgiving, at TownPlace Suites in Marion. The family requests casual dress as though you were meeting her for coffee, Ellen would really like that. Also, bring a pretty, scent-filled flower to place by her urn and a photograph of happy times, if possible. All guests will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A private committal service will take place at a later date. Ellen was born Sept. 30, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of George and Marjorie (Sikes) Smith. She graduated from Grand Valley High School, Hamilton Business College and Kirkwood Community College. On June 30, 2001, Ellen was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" L. Irons in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ellen loved life, gardening, many different crafts, including candle making, scroll sawing and, once upon a time, sewing and knitting. She adored laughter, color and scent. Ellen was a wonderful woman, loved by so very many. Ellen made friends wherever she went, whether it was at church, her nursing home, or even the grocery store. Ellen loved God and her family very much. She is deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob Irons of Marion; five daughters, Janet, Nikki, Jenn, Trish and Margie; six grandchildren, Joey, Bobby, Jesse, Emily, Cayden, and Halo; two great-grandchildren, Esther and Max; two sisters, Nancy and Sharon; and a niece, Angela. Please share a memory of Ellen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
