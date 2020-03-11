|
ELLEN J. TREJTNAR SKRIPSKY Cedar Rapids Ellen J. Trejtnar Skripsky, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. Per Ellen's wishes, she will be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour before the service. The celebration of Ellen's life will continue after the service at a reception to follow. Private burial: Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Ellen was born June 16, 1927, the daughter of Joseph W. and Hermina (Unzeitig) Trejtnar. She graduated from McKinley High School in 1945 with honors. During her senior year in high school, she won several national flute contests. Ellen attended Iowa State University, where she was the solo flutist with the Iowa State Marching Band, and continued teaching flute for many years. She was a Welcome Wagon hostess for Newcomers from 1951 to 1956, and personnel assistant for Bishop Buffets Inc. from 1967 to 1986, until the general office closed. Ellen also worked as sales director and convention coordinator for the Sheraton Four Point Hotel from 1987 to 1998, retiring at the age of 70. During her career days, she was a member of the Cedar Rapids Kiwanis service organization serving as president, vice president and district chairwoman for the Kiwanis International Service Project and Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD). From 1999 to 2001, she served as president of the C.R. Kiwanis Charitable Foundation. She was recognized by the C.R. Kiwanis Club with the George K. Hixson Fellowship award for outstanding service, receiving the Distinguished Presidents Award 1992-1993, and the Top Progress Award in 1993-1994, by Wes H. Bartlett, past president of Kiwanis International. Ellen took great interest in her children and grandchildren along with being deeply committed to public service. She volunteered for the IMAX McLeod-Bussee Science Station, ISU Linn County Extension Service as a Master Gardener from 1988 until the present time. She was a lifetime Master Gardener, a Master Composter and served four years on the Master Gardener Steering Committee and as social chairwoman for the program, also serving on many Master Gardener committees. Ellen was involved in many organizations. During her career years, she was a member of the C.R. Convention & Visitors Bureau, C.R. Public Relations Association and also very active in SCORE. She was a member of Hus Memorial Presbyterian Church, the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, Daughters of the Nile and the Shrine Auxiliary. She was a charter member of Brucemore and a charter member of the M.I. Hummel Collectors Club, El Kahir Ladies Auxiliary and Czech Heritage Foundation. She was a past volunteer for Brucemore, College Growth Fund and Mount Mercy Dollars for Scholars annual fund drives. Ellen was a devoted mother willing to sacrifice for her family. Spending time with her grandchildren gave her great pleasure. She never let an opportunity for kindness and consideration slip by. Over a period of years, she made beautiful wool braided rugs. Her great passion for gardening and her energy, enthusiasm and love of nature, the environment and the out of doors were contagious. She grew flowers and she shared flowers. Ellen was often heard to say, "A good friend and neighbor are the greatest treasure a person can possess." She will be greatly missed by her family and friends whose lives she touched and loved. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. and Hermina (Unzeitig) Trejtnar; husband, Harold O. Skripsky; sister, Marianne Klinsky; brother-in-law, Joseph Klinsky; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Skripsky. Survivors include her son, Harold D. Skripsky; daughters, Sandi (Glenn) Pratt and Peggy (Bob) Gleason; grandchildren, Kristin Wasson, Justin Wasson, Kelly Hurter, Matthew Skripsky and Misti Rakowitz; and great-grandchildren, Dexter and Amelia Wasson, Lincoln, Oscar and Elsie Hurter, Ace and Lyla Skripsky and Coby and Abby Rakowitz. Ellen's family would like to thank Dr. Chirantan Ghosh, Dr. Keith Kopec and Hospice of Mercy for their wonderful care of Ellen. Ellen requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cedar Rapids Kiwanis Charitable Foundation, ISU Linn County Master Gardener Program or to a . Please share a memory of Ellen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020