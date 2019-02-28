ELMER A. FEHRLE Cedar Rapids Elmer A. Fehrle, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home. Services with military rites at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where there will be a visitation from 9:30 until service time at 11 a.m. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Helen; a daughter, Patty (Harry) Hale of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Donald. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Tarra (Nick) and Brooke (Patrick); and four great-grandchildren, Braxton (Emma), Maddox, Harper and Beckett. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph; and a sister, Doris. Elmer was born Sept. 28, 1933, in State Center, the son of John and Amanda (Schafer) Fehrle. He married Helen L. Cochran on Jan. 18, 1953, in State Center. Elmer was the owner and operator of Fehrle Trucking for more than 41 years, retiring in 2009. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had the privilege of traveling with his son-in-law, Harry, on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., several years ago. Elmer was a workaholic, but he did find time for gardening. He enjoyed planting flowers, harvesting peaches and apples from his fruit trees, and especially the time spent with his beloved family. Elmer will forever be remembered for being a wonderful and caring husband, brother, grandfather and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hospice of Mercy for the wonderful care given to Elmer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Please leave a message or tribute to the Fehrle family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary