Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Thulin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Charles Thulin


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Charles Thulin Obituary
ELMER CHARLES THULIN Marion Elmer Charles Thulin died at the Views of Marion Senior Living Center on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Charles was born in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 27, 1929, the son of Minnie and Elmer Thulin. He grew up in Des Moines, graduating from Des Moines Technical High School. He worked at the radio station KFJB in Marshalltown, Iowa, before entering Iowa State College, where he majored in electrical engineering. After graduating from college, he spent two years in the Signal Corps, spending time in post-war Korea. Charles accepted a job at Collins Radio after discharge from the service in 1954. He thoroughly enjoyed his 41 years at Collins, working on such projects as weather radar, inertial navigation and doppler systems, radio altimeter and collision avoidance system. Charles touched the lives of many people with his volunteer services. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 108, member of the Board of Directors of Churches United, secretary of Tri County Lutheran Interparish Ministry, volunteered at Wright School, and because he loved music, sang in the Civic Chorus, Collins male chorus and church choir. He was active in his church, serving as chairman of the organ committee. His dream of learning to sail became a reality when he took lessons and purchased a Flying Junior sailboat, a source of adventure for the whole family. Other interests included crossword puzzles, woodworking, amateur radio and traveling to many states in the U.S., European countries and Japan. Chuck had a dry sense of humor and was a loving spouse, father and grandfather. He was humbly patient and persistent in the accomplishment of his goals and those of his family. His response to many situations was simply "uffda"! He will be missed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Janet; children Carl, Jane Larson (David Valentine) and Paul (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jordan, Amanda and Joshua Larson, Chelsea and Trevor Thulin, Erin Salladay (Jake) and Megan (Andrew Kenny) Van Kirk; sister, Lois Page (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 4420 Center Point Rd. NE. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -