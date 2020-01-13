|
ELMER CHARLES THULIN Marion Elmer Charles Thulin died at the Views of Marion Senior Living Center on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Charles was born in Omaha, Neb., Nov. 27, 1929, the son of Minnie and Elmer Thulin. He grew up in Des Moines, graduating from Des Moines Technical High School. He worked at the radio station KFJB in Marshalltown, Iowa, before entering Iowa State College, where he majored in electrical engineering. After graduating from college, he spent two years in the Signal Corps, spending time in post-war Korea. Charles accepted a job at Collins Radio after discharge from the service in 1954. He thoroughly enjoyed his 41 years at Collins, working on such projects as weather radar, inertial navigation and doppler systems, radio altimeter and collision avoidance system. Charles touched the lives of many people with his volunteer services. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 108, member of the Board of Directors of Churches United, secretary of Tri County Lutheran Interparish Ministry, volunteered at Wright School, and because he loved music, sang in the Civic Chorus, Collins male chorus and church choir. He was active in his church, serving as chairman of the organ committee. His dream of learning to sail became a reality when he took lessons and purchased a Flying Junior sailboat, a source of adventure for the whole family. Other interests included crossword puzzles, woodworking, amateur radio and traveling to many states in the U.S., European countries and Japan. Chuck had a dry sense of humor and was a loving spouse, father and grandfather. He was humbly patient and persistent in the accomplishment of his goals and those of his family. His response to many situations was simply "uffda"! He will be missed. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Janet; children Carl, Jane Larson (David Valentine) and Paul (Lisa) of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jordan, Amanda and Joshua Larson, Chelsea and Trevor Thulin, Erin Salladay (Jake) and Megan (Andrew Kenny) Van Kirk; sister, Lois Page (Jerry); and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 4420 Center Point Rd. NE. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020