ELMER SAMMONS JR. Riverside Elmer Sammons Jr., 89, of Riverside, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Parkview Manor in Wellman. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Riverside Public Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in memory of Elmer. Sympathy notes may be left for the Sammons family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Elmer's family and arrangements. Elmer Sammons Jr., was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Germanville, Iowa, the son of Elmer Sammons Sr. and Edna Elsie (Messer) Sammons. On July 8, 1950, Elmer was united in marriage to Clara Edna Lemley in Lone Tree. Elmer served with the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked most of his life as a grocer and also worked 17 years at the University of Iowa. Elmer enjoyed mechanical work, woodworking, walking, listening to polka music and when he was younger, hunting and fishing. Elmer will be deeply missed by his wife, Clara of Riverside; his children, Marvin (Mary Beth) Sammons of Riverside, Gary (Kaye) Sammons of Riverside, Janet (Charles) Wieland of Riverside and John (Becki) Sammons of Iowa City; son-in-law, Jim Figgins of Riverside; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barb Figgins; and four sisters, Ruth Horak, Gladys Havel, Viola Havel and Thelma Schadt.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.