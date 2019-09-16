|
|
ELMER VANORNY Solon Elmer Joseph Vanorny, 86, of Solon, died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, a day shy of his 87th birthday, at his family farm where he lived all of his life. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Brosh Chapel in Solon. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Brosh Chapel in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Solon, where full military rites will be conducted by the Solon American Legion. Elmer was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Jansa) Vanorny. His true passion in life was farming, and he enjoyed every aspect of it. He went to grade school at Big Grove No. 7 and graduated from Solon High School in 1950. He played the drums in the band Harold and his Hawkeyes. He entered the U.S. Army in January 1954, and served until November 1955, with active duty in the Korean conflict. He married Iona Mae Benesh on Aug. 26, 1956, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, and was married 63 years. Elmer owned and operated E and J Electric for six years before selling the business to John Schmidt, the E standing for Elmer. He was a board member of the Linn County REC for 30 years, even serving as board president. He was a member of the Solon American Legion, the Ely Odd Fellows, the Johnson County Cattlemen Association (earning Cattleman of the year in 1988), a 4-H leader for seven years and was a Big Grove Township Trustee for 34 years. He was accepted to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in September 2014. He loved deer hunting, playing cards, country and polka music, cheering on his Solon Spartans and Iowa Hawkeyes and time with his family. Elmer is survived by his wife, Iona; daughter, LaVina Vanorny-Barcus (Dave) of Madrid; four grandchildren, Dallas (Lindsey) of Houston, Ashley of Cedar Rapids, Shaylena (Jordon) of Granger and Heather (Austin) of Polk City. He was the great Deda to Kallie and Carson Hodges, and Nora and Madelyn Bell. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel J. Vanorny; his sister, Gladys (George) Chaloupka; and his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019