ELMO J. KRON Riverside Elmo J. Kron, 95, long-time farmer from Riverside, Iowa, died Aug. 25, 2020, at the Lone Tree Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Riverside, with Father Bill Roush officiating. The service will be available to view via livestream at the BeattyPeterseim Facebook page. Social distancing recommendations will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Riverside or to the Lone Tree Care Center. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family. Elmo John Kron was born March 7, 1925, on the family farm in rural Johnson County, Iowa, the son of Louis M. and Leocadia C. (Sueppel) Kron. He walked to country school as a young lad, then went to St. Mary's Catholic School, graduating in 1943. Elmo enlisted in the U.S. Navy on March 16, 1946, where he was a Petty Officer Third Class and received an honorable discharge on Jan. 16, 1948. Elmo married Virginia M. Lenz on Nov. 25, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Riverside. Elmo farmed his entire life in rural Riverside. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus, Lone Tree American Legion Post 457 and belonged to a neighborhood card club. He enjoyed playing sports as a youngster, and later watching sports, especially baseball. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and was a longtime football ticket holder. Elmo enjoyed playing cards, gardening, hunting and fishing, cracking walnuts, working on puzzles and traveling. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; his children, Marilyn Thomann of Kearney, Mo., Linda (Doug) Corpman of Columbus Junction, Charles Kron of Riverside, Jane (Tom) Hotz of Lone Tree, Greg Kron (and friend Vickie Elliott) of Springville and Kristine (Tim) Stumpf of Lone Tree; and son-in-law, Alan Chalupa of Wellman; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Joyce Kron-Chalupa; grandsons, Nicholas Kron and Phillip Kron; son-in-law, John Thomann; three brothers, Cleo, Ambrose and Cletus; and one sister, Lucille Knebel. The family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer Park and Lone Tree Care Center for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided to Elmo.



