ELNORA HUSMANN Monticello Elnora Husmann, 90, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello, with interment in Wayne Zion Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Goettsch Funeral Home. Please sign the online guestbook at Goettschonline.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Mask must be worn and fitted properly over the nose and mouth at all times to enter the funeral home or the church. Social distancing needs to be practiced as well. Surviving are four children, Rick (Jayne Iben) Husmann, Monticello, Connie (Roger) Pegorick, Wyoming, Carole Claeys, Keystone, and John (Lori) Husmann, North Liberty; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Annetta Schirm, John (Kathy) Tholen and Herb (Betty) Tholen. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; a son, Robert John; a granddaughter, Brooke; her son-in-law, Rick Claeys; and siblings, Dorothea Ede, Bernard Tholen, Harold Tholen and Patty Jennings. Elnora Marie Tholen was born June 7, 1930, near Anamosa. She was the daughter of Ben and Anni Moenck Tholen. She received her education in the Tipton schools, graduating with the Class of 1948. Elnora worked as a telephone operator for several years. She married Robert Husmann on Jan. 2, 1955, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. The couple farmed near Scotch Grove, where they raised their four children. After the children were grown, Elnora went to work at Farmstead Builders in Monticello. She was a clerk and bookkeeper there for more than 20 years. She worked parttime as a bartender at the North Side in Monticello and the LyBrary in Center Junction. She was a member of Wayne Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed working at the Harvest Festival every fall.