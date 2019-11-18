|
|
ELODIE ANN (VAN STEENHUYSE) MANTERNACH Cedar Rapids Elodie Ann (Van Steenhuyse) Manternach, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 8:30 a.m. up until Mass. Luncheon to follow Mass. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Elodie was born to Frank and Morine (Pickart) Van Steenhuyse on April 14, 1933, in Blairstown, Iowa. She attended Blairstown High School and Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque. Following high school, Elodie attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Elodie was united in marriage with the love of her life, Paul Manternach, on Aug. 24, 1957. Their relationship was strongly based in faith and together they raised six children on their family farm in Watkins. Early in her adult life, Elodie worked as a nurse and harbored a strong passion for advocacy. She built on her passion by working as a lobbyist in Des Moines for individuals with physical and mental disabilities and as the president of the Iowa ARC. She closed out her career working as a social worker in Johnson County. Throughout her life, Elodie helped ensure fair treatment for all individuals regardless of ability. Her kind heart and passion for others will be remembered by her family and friends. Elodie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul; and their children, Steve (Barb) Manternach of Watkins, Mark Manternach of Iowa City, Lisa (Mark) Pannkuk of Cedar Rapids, Paul (Antonia) Manternach of Cyprus, Mary Akers of Tiffin and Peter Manternach of Los Angeles; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Bob) Hart, Linda McDevitt, Betty (John) Rogers and Mary (Larry) Mumby. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandchildren, Debbie Manternach and Alex Manternach. Memorials may be directed to the family. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Elodie and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019