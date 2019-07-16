ELOISE NICENA (DUREY) KALTENBACH Hazleton Eloise Nicena (Durey) Kaltenbach of Hazleton passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the age of 95, following a brief illness. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to the family and then will be directed to the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, St. Luke's Hospice and Zion Lutheran Church. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeld fh.com. Eloise, the daughter of Cora (Rolf) and Floyd Durey, was born April 24, 1924, on the family farm near Dundee, Iowa. She graduated from Fayette High School. On Nov. 21, 1942, she was united in marriage to Lloyd William "Bill" Kaltenbach in Kirksville, Mo. From this union, five children were brought into the world. Eloise's life was full of love for her family. She always put family first, above all. A great love of the outdoors kept her fit and active for her full 95 years. She loved to garden, can, cook and fish. She loved an occasional bus trip to the casino. Eloise worked at several businesses including B&L Body Repair, Ball Manufacturing (California), Sportsmen Restaurant and K-Mart. During her lifetime, she lived in California, Oelwein, Harpers Ferry and rural Hazleton. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Nicena Kaltenbach of Viola, Judy Urbanek of Cedar Rapids, Peggy Sue Schneider of Waukon, Daryl (Connie) Kaltenbach of Oelwein and Robert (Jacci) Kaltenbach of Hazleton; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and her siblings, Daren Durey, George Durey and Shirley Thrall. Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and 13 siblings. Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019