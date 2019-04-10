ELOISE H. RICKLEFS Anamosa Eloise H. Ricklefs, age 86, of Anamosa, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital Hospice in Cedar Rapids on Monday, April 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church, rural Monticello. The Rev. Wade Reddy will officiate. Burial will be help privately in Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. Eloise was the third of five daughters. She was born on Sept. 27, 1932, to Edward and Johanna Marie (Lubben) Husmann. She was baptized and confirmed at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Growing up on the Cass Center farm, she attended country school to the eighth grade and then stayed at home to help raise her twin cousins, James and John, who became like brothers. On June 3, 1951, she married Lester H. Ricklefs at Wayne Zion. They met at a picnic box lunch auction, where Lester paid the highest price of the day to eat with Eloise. Throughout her life, Eloise was very involved in church activities, both at Wayne Zion and later at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. For many years she was known as one of the main "church luncheon" ladies. Many of her happiest days involved cooking, especially when she would plan large holiday dinners for her family. Later in her life, she worked at the Anamosa Wal-Mart for many years. She enjoyed her door greeter position the most. She always had a smile for everyone. Eloise is survived by her five children, Ron, Cedar Rapids, Doug (Nancy), Delhi, Dan (Jenny), Englewood, Colo., Debra (Derek) Miller, Spring Green, Wis., and Sharon (Kevin) Weideman, Anamosa, 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Loretta (Ronald) Stahlberg, Waverly, Mary Murray, Oxford Junction, John (Pat) Lubben, Coralville and James (Maureen) Lubben, New York, N.Y. Lester preceded her in death in 1980. On Oct. 16, 1986, she married William Van Dell. He died in 1991. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lorna Ruley and Alice Sauer; and a brother, Robert. Eloise raised and encouraged her children with two sayings: "In conflict, the good one quits" and "It will all be okay." Yes (for sure) there comes a time in life when we will all quit this earthly voyage and all will be okay. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary