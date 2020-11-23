ELROY B. HILL Cedar Rapids Elroy B. Hill, 98, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Woodlands in the Meth-Wick Community. A private service will be held with burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Surviving to honor his memory are his children, Steven (Christine) Hill of Miramar, Fla., Debora (Craig) Aldrich of Cedar Rapids and Susan (Robin) Engelbart of Marion; eight grandchildren, Ryan Dagon, Kelley Blair, Brian Hill, Peter Skow, Alicia Ruhkala, Jeffrey Kiley, Michelle Vaughan and Joshua Engelbart; and 23 great-grandchildren. Elroy was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; a brother, William; and a great-grandchild, Oliver. Elroy was born April 10, 1922, in North English, Iowa, to parents George and Pauline Hill. He married Lois Benson on July 20, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. He is a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Army. Elroy was proud of his 42 years working in accounting at Wilson & Co. Above all, Elroy was devoted to his family. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Marion or the Linn County Genealogical Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
.