1/1
Elroy B. Hill
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELROY B. HILL Cedar Rapids Elroy B. Hill, 98, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Woodlands in the Meth-Wick Community. A private service will be held with burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Surviving to honor his memory are his children, Steven (Christine) Hill of Miramar, Fla., Debora (Craig) Aldrich of Cedar Rapids and Susan (Robin) Engelbart of Marion; eight grandchildren, Ryan Dagon, Kelley Blair, Brian Hill, Peter Skow, Alicia Ruhkala, Jeffrey Kiley, Michelle Vaughan and Joshua Engelbart; and 23 great-grandchildren. Elroy was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; a brother, William; and a great-grandchild, Oliver. Elroy was born April 10, 1922, in North English, Iowa, to parents George and Pauline Hill. He married Lois Benson on July 20, 1947, in Cedar Rapids. He is a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Army. Elroy was proud of his 42 years working in accounting at Wilson & Co. Above all, Elroy was devoted to his family. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Marion or the Linn County Genealogical Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved