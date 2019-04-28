ELSA DARLENE FEDDERSEN Marion On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Elsa Darlene Feddersen, loving mother of four children and grandmother to seven grandchildren, passed away at age 82. She was born May 6, 1936, to Ellery and Martha Ruth (Holderness) Maske. She graduated from City High in Iowa City. On Feb. 12, 1955, Elsa Darlene Maske married John Feddersen; they later divorced. They raised one son, Randy, and three daughters, Melanie, Christine and Wendy. Elsa Darlene had a passion for her family and friends, she held them close to her heart. She also had a quest for knowledge and was a Mensa member. She was certified as a paralegal and also a nursing home administrator. She was an avid music fan and a collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia. Elsa Darlene was known for her wit, infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit to her final days. She also was known for her amazing baked goods, which were a delight to her children. Elsa Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Ellery and Martha Ruth Maske; and siblings, Don, Betty and Jerry. She is survived by her four children, Randy, Melanie, Christine and Wendy; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary