ELSIE GEORGINA "DOLLY" DLOUHY Marion Elsie Georgina "Dolly" Dlouhy, 90, of Marion, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020, at Village Ridge in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Hope Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. at the church. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Elsie is survived by her cousins, Roberta Pierce, Marion, Anna Mae Hanson, Bertram, and Mary Jane Margretz, Cedar Rapids; and many extended cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dlouhy. Elsie was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Cedar Rapids to Joseph and Emma (Frana) Dlouhy. She was raised by her Grandmother and Grandfather Dlouhy until the age of 7. From that time on she was raised by Elsie and Quido Novotny. She was educated in country schools in Independence and Country School 5 and Wilson in Cedar Rapids. Elsie farmed with Elsie and Quido south of Cedar Rapids for 37 years. She also worked for Collins Radio for 28 years as an assembly worker and machine operator. Elsie retired in 1982 and then returned to Collins in 1984 and worked for three and a half years on contract in the lab. Elsie loved quilting, gardening, cooking, growing her own vegetables and canning, flower gardening, and feeding and watching the birds. Any stray animals had a home with Dolly, Elsie and Quido, which was why the farm was known as "Quido's Play Farm." Contributions in Elsie's memory may be given to Hope Lutheran Church, 2736 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404 or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020