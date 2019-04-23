ELSIE CECILIA (DERYCKE) KALINAY Brooklyn Elsie Cecilia (DeRycke) Kalinay, 86, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in her home. Mass of Christian Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Corey Close officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with the family present from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. and a rosary to follow. A memorial fund has been established. Elsie is survived by her children, Robert (Bob) and Donna Kalinay of Chelsea, Ronald (Ron) Kalinay and Nick Russo of Belton, Mo., Diane and Harry Kilmer of Brooklyn and James (Jim) and Tammy Kalinay of Tama. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Amy Holland and Chris Hash of Chelsea, Craig and Jill Kalinay of Brooklyn, Johnathan Kilmer of Brooklyn, Chase Kilmer of Cedar Falls, Dustin Kalinay and Dylan Kalinay and his fiancee, Elysiana Harken, of Ankeny; and nine great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kylee and Gaige Holland of Chelsea, Jeryn, Ashten and Chenli Kalinay of Brooklyn, and Kaida, Keeley and Kash Kilmer of Brooklyn. Also surviving are her cousin, who was like a sister, RaVae DeMeulenaere of Silverdale, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews; Bud's siblings, Florence and Leonard Balvin, Raymond Ryan of Chelsea, Verna and Warren Brush of Quincy, Ill., and Ellen Kalinay of Pierre, S.D.; as well as many close friends. Preceding her in death were her husband, Bud; her parents and in-laws; grandson, Austin; special friends, Harry Kilmer Sr. and Fred VanDeWalle; and her favorite cat, Punk. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary