ELSIE M. FRY Hiawatha Elsie M. Fry, 91 years old, passed peacefully into her Lord's presence on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 2:59 p.m. Survivors include two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Scheil and Diane (Ted) Messer, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Elsie has six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Brandon (Amber) Scheil (children, Cayden, Dawson, Evan and Emma), Anne (Allen) Roen, Brian (Elise) Scheil (daughter, Arriella), Brent (Jessica) Scheil (children, Jocelyn, Milo and Holden), Tim (Sarah) Messer (son, Malachi) and Matt (Breanna) Messer (children, Landon and Ava). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Fry; her parents, Carl and Marie Flick; her sister, Marie Fritsche; and her brother, George Flick. Elsie was born in West Amana, Iowa, on May 28, 1929. She attended the Amana schools and the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She married Leland P. Fry on Nov. 27, 1948. She was employed by National Life Co., Des Moines (1948-51) until they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was employed in the offices of Penick and Ford from 1951-55, and then became a full-time homemaker. Elsie was an active part of the Cedar Valley Bible Church family. Elsie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed hosting dinners, reading, sewing, Bible studies, bridge, her home, flower garden and spending time with her family, relatives and friends. The immediate family will be holding a private memorial service. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Because she loved her church and the wonderful caregivers at the Promise House, in lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Bible Church or the Promise House in Hiawatha.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
