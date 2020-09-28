ELSIE M. JONES Iowa City Elsie M. Jones, 78, of Iowa City, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Church of the Nazarene in Iowa City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will wear a mask. If you arrive without a mask, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Elsie's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.