ELSIE VIRGINIA WHITSELL Chelsea Elsie Virginia Whitsell, 98, of Chelsea, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estates, Brooklyn, Iowa. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Rector Cemetery, Chelsea. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Elsie was born Feb. 17, 1921, to Charles and Emma (Zamistil) Bistline. She graduated from Van Horne, Iowa. Following school, she worked on the family farm and cleaned homes. On June 6, 1942, Elsie married Wesley Whitsell in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The couple lived in rural Chelsea until buying their farm south of Chelsea in 1947. Alongside her husband, Elsie worked the farm and raised their two sons, while taking care of their home. Elsie enjoyed quilting, flower gardening, feeding the birds, mowing the yard and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of Chelsea United Methodist Church and the Golden Girls. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Kathy) Whitsell of Chelsea and Harold Whitsell of Grundy Center; grandchildren, Kristine (Derek) Weis, Susan (Philip) Harberts, Brian (Cindy) Jack, Kristy (Shaun) Baarda and Stephanie (Floyd) Campbell; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way; and sister, Jean Reid of Corpus Christi, Texas. Elsie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley Whitsell (2003); brothers, Don and Harley Bistline; sisters, Lucille Meyer, Verna Rushton and Joyce Staab; daughter-in-law, Connie Whitsell; and granddaughter, Diane Whitsell. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on July 6, 2019