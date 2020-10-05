1/1
Elvin "Al" Yoder
ELVIN "AL" YODER Iowa City Elvin "Al" Yoder, 77, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., in Iowa City. Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Spirit of Faith Family Church, 4070 22nd Ave., SW in Cedar Rapids. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Al's family respectfully requires attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing. Thank you. Private burial will be in the Bethel Mennonite Church Cemetery in Wayland, Iowa. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Elvin "Al" Yoder Memorial Fund or the Spirit of Faith Family Church. Al is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Iowa City; sons, Chris (Susan) Yoder of Kansas City, Mo., and Ben (Christine) Yoder of Ankeny; two sisters, Ethel Yoder of Saginaw, Mich., and Loretta Toner (Delaney) of Midland, Mich.; brother, Merlin (Diane) Yoder of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Paris, Jackson, Katharine, and Alex; and several nieces and nephews. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020.
