EMA DARLA GRAHAM Williamsburg Ema Darla Graham was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Allison and Mabel (Rath) Catherman. She graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. Darla worked for Wilson Foods in Cedar Rapids, Rockwell Collins in Coralville for 20-plus years, retiring in 2016, and worked a number of side jobs, including Paul Revere's Pizza, Myers Grill and Super Valu in Williamsburg. Darla enjoyed gardening, fishing, bowling, camping, doing yard work and she was always up for a good adventure. She was a caregiver to all, her smile was contagious. Darla passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City at the age of 76. She is survived by her four children, Judith Nuber of Mount Vernon, Maine, Timothy Wiley of Astoria, Ore., Jerilen (John Frenier) DeMuth of Williamsburg and Vernell (Michael) Mumm-Searle of Mount Vernon, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Katie O'Toole, William Mincher, Emilie West, Abbie Mincher, Robert Nuber, Maggie Fatcheric, Jonathan Wiley, James Searle and Jennell Searle; six great-grandchildren, Aaron West, Jackson West, Connor West, Coleman Jones, Charlie Nuber and Logan Mincher; and a sister, Thana Warren of San Leandro, Calif.; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Darrell; and a sister, Violet. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Celebration of Life and graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma, Iowa. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
.