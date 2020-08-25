EMERY LAVERN MUNN Kirksville, Mo. 1935 - 2020 Emery Lavern Munn, 85, of Kirksville, Mo., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the family farm. Born April 6, 1935, in Kirksville, Mo., Emery was the son of the late Arkes and Grace Mae (Harris) Munn. On Aug. 18, 1954, in Greentop, Mo., Emery was united in marriage to Lurla Montgomery. Emery is survived by his wife, Lurla, just a few days short of 66 years; his three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Jeff Nietz of Eagan, Minn., Teresa and Scott McKeever of Des Moines, Iowa, and Holly and Dave Rasmussen of Ely, Iowa; one sister, Corene Lumsden of Kirksville; his 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild due in October; as well as several very special nieces and nephews. Emery was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Calvin Munn, in 2017; and one sister, Carmeleta Mulford, in 2019. Emery was employed five years at International Shoe Factory in Kirksville, before moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he drove a bus for the city for six months. At that time, Emery was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served his country. After being honorably discharged, Emery returned to Cedar Rapids and again drove a bus for the city until retiring in 1997 after 39 years. He and his wife then returned to the family farm he truly loved in Kirksville. Emery was a great handyman and welder. He loved restoring and fixing old cars. He had a great love for all animals. Emery also enjoyed having coffee with his friends, "Hee Haw" and country music. Emery always will be remembered for his contagious laugh and joke/storytelling. Emery was a member of the Novinger Baptist Church of Novinger, Mo. It was Emery's wish to be cremated. A graveside memorial service with military rites to honor his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Prough Cemetery, southwest of Kirksville. Pastor Darrell Crooks will officiate the service, and it will be under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Novinger Baptist Church or Prough Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



