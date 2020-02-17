|
EMILY J. NORDEN Cedar Rapids Emily J. Norden, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed way on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Prairie Hills Senior Living. Services at 11 a.m. Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the chapel. Survivors include two sons, Barry (Pamela) of Cedar Rapids and Bruce (Judy) of Bettendorf; a sister, Lillian; seven grandchildren, Alissa, Ashley, Taylor, Cody, Tara, Austin and Cade; and great-grandchildren, Braylan, Brecklan, Aiden, Aubrey, Coby, Koltyn, McKinley, Grayson, Kamdyn, Calloway, and baby boy on the way. She also is survived by her close companion, Bob Dunn; and a close friend she considered a sister, Rae Jeanne Kilberger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; and a brother, George. Emily was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Otto and Cecile (Petro) Hanzlik. She married Wayne E. Norden on Oct. 14, 1956, in Cedar Rapids. Wayne passed away in 2005. Emily was an administrative assistant at Rockwell Collins and retired from there after more than 20 years of service. She was a former member Trinity United Methodist Church and the Rainbow Girls. Emily enjoyed reading, quilting, family genealogy, knitting, travel with her husband, Wayne, and with their close friends as well as annual trips to Indianola for the hot-air balloon festival. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her many dear friends and beloved family. Emily forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Mercy or the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please leave a message or tribute to the Norden family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020