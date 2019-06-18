EMILY MURRAY Cedar Rapids Emily Murray, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Private family burial will be in New York at a later date. Emily was born Dec. 16, 1934, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the daughter of Harold and Martha (Hardenbergh) Smith. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1953. Emily married Thomas Murray on Oct. 4, 1953, in Poughkeepsie. She was employed at Emery and Webb Insurance Agency in Fishkill, N.Y., for many years, retiring in 1984. Emily volunteered at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for 27 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Hiawatha. Emily is survived by her children, Steven (Debbie) Murray of Webster, N.Y., and Sue (Jeff) Kuehl of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Hall of Holly Ridge, N.C., Amy (Kai) Jorgensen of Chapin, S.C., Steven (Kelli) Murray of Boston, Mass., and Dana (Patricio) Espinosa of Marion, Iowa; and four great-grandchildren, Laila and Grayson Hall, Liam Espinosa and Emma Jorgensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emily's memory may be directed to the Mercy Medical Center Foundation, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. The memorials will be applied to the Volunteer Services Fund. Please share a memory of Emily at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary