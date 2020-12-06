EMILY WOODS Walker Emily Woods, 36, of Walker, Iowa, gained her wings on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Emily was born on Jan. 3, 1984, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Susan (Brecht) Woods. She graduated from North Linn High School in 2002 and received her degree in criminal justice at the University of Northern Iowa. Emily owned a tattoo business and worked as a waitress. Her hobbies were kayaking, fishing, cooking with Greg, orchids, hostas and gardening; especially her heirloom tomatoes and hot peppers. Emily will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Emily is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother and father; sister, Erin; brothers, Eddie and Eric (Tasnim); nephews, "her boys," Abdulrahman, Rayan and Elias; boyfriend, Greg Ulin; the love of her life, Huckleberry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be welcomed into heaven by her grandparents; great-aunts and -uncles; and her fur baby, Yoder. The family extends a special thank-you to Dr. Younger and staff, the great nurses and staff at St. Luke's, St. Luke's rehab and the Angels in the hospice unit. Memorials may be directed to Emily's family in care of Murdoch Funeral & Cremation Service at 3855 Katz Drive, Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Emily at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
