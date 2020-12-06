1/1
Emily Woods
1984 - 2020
EMILY WOODS Walker Emily Woods, 36, of Walker, Iowa, gained her wings on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Emily was born on Jan. 3, 1984, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Susan (Brecht) Woods. She graduated from North Linn High School in 2002 and received her degree in criminal justice at the University of Northern Iowa. Emily owned a tattoo business and worked as a waitress. Her hobbies were kayaking, fishing, cooking with Greg, orchids, hostas and gardening; especially her heirloom tomatoes and hot peppers. Emily will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Emily is survived and lovingly remembered by her mother and father; sister, Erin; brothers, Eddie and Eric (Tasnim); nephews, "her boys," Abdulrahman, Rayan and Elias; boyfriend, Greg Ulin; the love of her life, Huckleberry; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be welcomed into heaven by her grandparents; great-aunts and -uncles; and her fur baby, Yoder. The family extends a special thank-you to Dr. Younger and staff, the great nurses and staff at St. Luke's, St. Luke's rehab and the Angels in the hospice unit. Memorials may be directed to Emily's family in care of Murdoch Funeral & Cremation Service at 3855 Katz Drive, Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Emily at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
