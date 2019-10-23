Home

Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Christian Church
Vinton, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
Vinton, IA
View Map
Emma Edwards


1925 - 2019
Emma Edwards Obituary
EMMA BELLE EDWARDS Vinton Emma Belle Edwards, 94, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab in Vinton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at First Christian Church in Vinton with Dr. Pamela Edwards officiating. Visitation also will be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Private committal services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and First Christian Church of Vinton. Emma was the youngest child born to Sherman Earl and Laura (Remington) Wallace on June 14, 1925, on a farm north of Vinton. She graduated from Vinton's Lincoln High School in 1942. On Feb. 2, 1943, she was united in marriage to Dale Edwards at First Congregational Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2006. Emma devoted her life to her family as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active member of First Christian Church. Her life will be cherished by her children, Sharon (Jim) Smith of St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Teryl (Pam) Edwards of Waterloo, Vicki (Rod) Milroy of Palo Alto, Calif., and Bryan (Ann) Edwards of Vinton; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Dale, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold, Louis and Virgil Wallace; and her sister, Helen Wallace Johnson. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019
