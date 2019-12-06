Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Covenant SDA Church
Emma Jean Caldwell


1934 - 2019
Emma Jean Caldwell Obituary
EMMA JEAN CALDWELL Marion Emma Jean Caldwell went to meet her Heavenly Father Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at Covenant SDA Church at 11 a.m. Emma was born on March 3, 1934, in Jackson, Miss., to Charlie and Mary Ford Cooks. Emma found much joy and comfort in her relationship with Christ. She was a founding member of Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church and served as a volunteer for local civic groups. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and spending time with family and loved ones. Emma forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include sons, Harvey Caldwell and Fred Caldwell Jr.; daughters, Mary Brent and Pamela Foster; brother, Harrison; and sister, Hazel. She also is survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters. Please leave a message or tribute to the Caldwell family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
