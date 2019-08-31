Home

Emma Kathryn Dittrich

EMMA KATHRYN DITTRICH Amana Emma Kathryn Dittrich, 102, of Amana, died Aug. 29, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Amana, where she had been a resident for several years. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Middle Amana Church, with Elder Peter Hoehnle officiating. Burial will be in the Main Amana Cemetery, Main Amana. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Middle Amana Church. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Amana Church or the Amana Heritage Society. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Elmer; her parents, Caroline and Fred Leichsenring; a sister, Lillian Babbitt; and brother, Alfred Leichsenring. She is survived by her children, Jeanene Hoppe (Ray) of Fergus Falls, Minn., Jackie Pettit of Middle Amana and Dr. Howard Dittrich (Teri) of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Michelle Long (Bruce), Chris Hoppe (Michelle), Melissa Forbes (Chris), Randy Fordice (Megan), Jessica McCabe (Ryan) and Mark Dittrich (Kassidi). Emma was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
