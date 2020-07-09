1/1
Emma L. Nugent
EMMA L. NUGENT Iowa City Emma L. Nugent, 17, of Iowa City, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Private family services will be held Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. at the church. The public is welcome to view the service through a live stream feed from the church, (facebook.com/stmarksumcic). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mountain T.O.P. Missions at P.O. Box 128, Altamont, TN 37301 in Emma's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Emma's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will wear a mask. If you arrive without one, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Emma's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 9, 2020.
