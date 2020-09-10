Emma Lange

EMMA AMALIA LANGE Lowden Mrs. Emma Amalia Lange of Lowden, Iowa, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Mercy Iowa City. Emma was born July 14, 1933, on the family farm in rural Anamosa. She was the fifth of nine children born to the late Albert and Anna (Hinrichs) Oltmanns. Emma attended a rural one-room school house up until eighth grade. She married Keith Owen Lange on Feb. 12, 1956, in Monticello, Iowa. After marrying Keith, they made their home in Lowden, Iowa. Emma enjoyed cooking, putting together puzzles and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed working with the public. She waitressed at both the Arrow and E&A cafes and worked at the Lowden Meat Market and EI Telemarketing. Emma and Keith also delivered newspapers together for 22 years. After Keith's death on April 5, 2004, Emma went on to deliver papers for three more years before retiring at the age of 74. Survivors include three sons, Marlon Lange, Kevin Lange and Rodney Lange, all of Lowden; a daughter, Monica Paarmann of Wheatland; nine grandchildren, Shelby (Justin) Rochau, Austin Lange, Derrick (Whitney) Lange, Nick (Erin) Lange, Kelvin (Allison) Lange, Koby (Maxine) Lange, Hedda (Chad) Seifert, Bevan (Benmei) Paarmann and Shaina (Mark) Paarmann; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, and one on the way; a brother, Erv (Marcia) Oltmanns; two sisters, Annie (Edgar) Hintz and Alberta Boysen; two brothers-in-law, Alvin Licht and Martin Winch; and one sister-in-law, Rosie Oltmanns. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Darci Lange; an infant great-grandson, Treyton Lange; two brothers, Ludwig Oltmanns and Henry Oltmanns; three sisters, Lena Oltmanns, Catharine Licht and Martha Winch; and one brother-in-law, Marvin Boysen. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowden. Funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Lowden. A luncheon will be served afterward at the church.



