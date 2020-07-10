Emma Nugent

EMMA L. NUGENT Iowa City Emma L. Nugent, 17, of Iowa City, died suddenly and unexpectedly July 6, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Public visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Private family services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. The public is welcome to view the service through a livestream feed from the church. (facebook.com/stmarksumcic
) In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mountain T.O.P. Missions, P.O. Box 128, Altamont, TN 37301, in Emma's memory. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence with Emma's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.