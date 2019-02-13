ERIC JEFFREY EBINGER Iowa City Eric Jeffrey Ebinger, 31, died peacefully Tuesday morning, Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded in love by his family. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Father Steve Witt celebrating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Eric's name to Systems Unlimited in Iowa City, so that others may benefit from the gift they provided our family. Eric encountered many challenges after being hit by a car at the age of five. Nevertheless, in the years thereafter, he provided endless love, relentless strength, and perspective to everyone he came in contact with. His happiness and joy were always evident in his beautiful smile. Eric is survived by his parents, Jeff and Carol Ebinger of Iowa City; his brother, Alex of Denver, Colo.; his grandmother, Mary Emrick of Iowa City; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, and cousins who will carry on his memory. Our family wishes to thank Sandra Petrie for the love and care she gave to Eric for the last several years. Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Edward and Margaret Ebinger; and his aunt, Lynn Valet. We will miss rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, listening to music and reading with Eric. Most importantly, we know Eric is now back to running free, playing basketball and eating ice cream, no longer bound by his earthly constraints. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary