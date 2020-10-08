1/1
Eric Eugene "Rick" Koehn
1954 - 2020
ERIC EUGENE "RICK" KOEHN Cedar Rapids Eric Eugene "Rick" Koehn, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after living courageously with Huntington's disease. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church by Pastor Ted Groth. Burial: 12:30 p.m. at St. Johns Cemetery, Victor. Friends may visit with the family 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Rick was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Iowa County, the son of Ervin and Elizabeth Hinrichs Koehn. He was a 1972 graduate of HLV Community Schools. Rick served in England with the U.S. Air Force. On June 11, 1988, he married Patricia "Patsy" Newcomb at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. Rick was employed by Whirlpool in Amana for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Patsy; siblings, Daniel (Diana) Koehn, Mary (Todd) Becker and Ed (Roberta) Koehn, all of Cedar Rapids, and Betty York of Ladora; sister-in-law, Ty Koehn of Montezuma; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Ritchie of Cedar Rapids; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Mike), Bill (Cathy), Tom, Janice (Bill), Andrea, Laura (Brian) and Jack (Anita); and his beloved dog, Leila. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Susan; brother, Ken; and brothers-in-law, Ross York and Tim Newcomb; stepmother, Velma Koehn; and father-in-law, William Newcomb. Rick was a passionate Democrat and proud union worker. He was a Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing baseball, fishing, camping and trapping. He spent many years caring for his dad. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
OCT
10
Burial
12:30 PM
St. Johns Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Rick...Miss you cousin! Its been many years, the great memories live on. Our sincerest sympathies be with your family at this time. Prayers for strength and healing are with your family.
Mark Hinrichs
Family
October 7, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Hinrichs
October 7, 2020
We will miss you in this world, Rick. Only peace and love for you now in heaven. You and Bobby Mohr and Crystal and Alicia and Esme watch over us in the Class of 72. Keep an eye on those “Hawks”, too. I will miss you, my friend.
Steve Fuller
Classmate
