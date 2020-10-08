ERIC EUGENE "RICK" KOEHN Cedar Rapids Eric Eugene "Rick" Koehn, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after living courageously with Huntington's disease. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church by Pastor Ted Groth. Burial: 12:30 p.m. at St. Johns Cemetery, Victor. Friends may visit with the family 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Rick was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Iowa County, the son of Ervin and Elizabeth Hinrichs Koehn. He was a 1972 graduate of HLV Community Schools. Rick served in England with the U.S. Air Force. On June 11, 1988, he married Patricia "Patsy" Newcomb at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. Rick was employed by Whirlpool in Amana for 39 years. He is survived by his wife, Patsy; siblings, Daniel (Diana) Koehn, Mary (Todd) Becker and Ed (Roberta) Koehn, all of Cedar Rapids, and Betty York of Ladora; sister-in-law, Ty Koehn of Montezuma; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Ritchie of Cedar Rapids; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Mike), Bill (Cathy), Tom, Janice (Bill), Andrea, Laura (Brian) and Jack (Anita); and his beloved dog, Leila. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Susan; brother, Ken; and brothers-in-law, Ross York and Tim Newcomb; stepmother, Velma Koehn; and father-in-law, William Newcomb. Rick was a passionate Democrat and proud union worker. He was a Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing baseball, fishing, camping and trapping. He spent many years caring for his dad. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
