ERIC HALLEY SMITH Cedar Rapids Eric Halley Smith, 34, of Cedar Rapids, chose to end his journey on earth, on Sept. 29, 2020. Eric was born on April 18, 1986, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the beloved son of Karlene Smith (Snyder) and Robert Smith. Eric also will be missed greatly by his sister, Kesa Smith. Eric loved people and everyone loved Eric. His heart was infinitely huge. Eric could make anyone smile. He always was there to reach out a hand, lend an ear, or crack a joke. Eric was tenacious, fiercely loyal, relentlessly kind, amazingly creative, and left an immeasurable impression on everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was truly larger than life. A celebration of Eric's life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Pinicon Ridge Park, Eagle's View Pavilion.



