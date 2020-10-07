1/1
Eric Halley Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERIC HALLEY SMITH Cedar Rapids Eric Halley Smith, 34, of Cedar Rapids, chose to end his journey on earth, on Sept. 29, 2020. Eric was born on April 18, 1986, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the beloved son of Karlene Smith (Snyder) and Robert Smith. Eric also will be missed greatly by his sister, Kesa Smith. Eric loved people and everyone loved Eric. His heart was infinitely huge. Eric could make anyone smile. He always was there to reach out a hand, lend an ear, or crack a joke. Eric was tenacious, fiercely loyal, relentlessly kind, amazingly creative, and left an immeasurable impression on everyone who was lucky enough to know him. He was truly larger than life. A celebration of Eric's life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Pinicon Ridge Park, Eagle's View Pavilion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved