ERIC J. JASPER Hopkinton Eric J. Jasper, 59, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Hopkinton, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Hopkinton, where a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Hopkinton with burial in the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Eric was born Dec. 1, 1959, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Larry and Mary Frances (Turnis) Jasper. Eric graduated from Maquoketa Valley High School in 1978. While he was in high school, he participated in baseball and football, and was a captain of the football team in his senior year. He worked at Swiss Valley Farms in Hopkinton. Following high school, he attended Kirkwood Community College and enrolled in Palmer Chiropractic College. On May 17, 1981, he was in a motorcycle accident resulting in a spinal cord injury causing paraplegia. In 1986, he graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in general studies, after which he sold real estate, insurance and investments. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Hopkinton, Knights of Columbus Council 12965 and the Hopkinton Lions Club. Eric loved the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes! He enjoyed attending concerts and visiting with people. He had a remarkable memory for dates and details! He was the family resource go-to person who had a tremendously positive outlook on life considering his condition. Eric will be dearly missed by his family! Survivors include his mother, Mary Frances Jasper of Hopkinton; siblings, Jeff (Laurie) of Cedar Rapids, and their sons, Jonathan (Alyssa) and their children, Ady and Sawyer of Urbandale, Iowa, Matthew of Colorado Springs, Colo., and David of Cedar Rapids, Jan Jasper of Iowa City, Scott (Susan) of Sherman, Texas, and Jamie (Kathy), and their grandson, Braxton Davis of Central City. He was preceded in death by his father on Jan. 30, 2012; maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Turnis; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Esther Jasper. Memorials are preferred to Camp Courageous of Iowa, the Hopkinton Library or St. Luke Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019