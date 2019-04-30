Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Lamb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eric Lamb Obituary
ERIC MACK LAMB Marion Eric Mack Lamb, 42, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Eric was born Feb. 16, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the son of the late Rochelle Elaine (Webber) Lamb and Gordon Lamb. Eric was a graduate of Linn-Mar High School, Class of 1996. He was a member of laborers Local 43 for several years and was employed by Ryan Companies for more than 10 years. Eric and Sarah (Franks) were married Oct. 10, 2009, in Overton, Nev., at the Valley of Fire State Park. For several years, Eric and his wife were loving advocates and caregivers for his grandmother. Eric was a compassionate man who cared deeply for others, and would do anything he could to help anyone. He was quick and witty, and loved to make people laugh. He was passionate about music and traveling, and combined the two as often as possible. Survivors include his wife, Sarah; and his "best girl, Mazie." Additionally, a very special aunt, Amber Siepmann of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and cousin, Col. Jon Siepmann of Sacramento, Calif., also survive him. Frequently, friends become our family; he leaves behind an abundance of family who loved him and will miss him always. Eric was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Marilyn (Siddell) Webber. On Saturday, May 4, a visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist downtown building, located at 1298 Seventh Ave., Marion. A short service will begin at 11 a.m. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service. Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell, Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul. ~ Brokedown Palace (Grateful Dead) ~
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.