ERIC MACK LAMB Marion Eric Mack Lamb, 42, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Eric was born Feb. 16, 1977, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was the son of the late Rochelle Elaine (Webber) Lamb and Gordon Lamb. Eric was a graduate of Linn-Mar High School, Class of 1996. He was a member of laborers Local 43 for several years and was employed by Ryan Companies for more than 10 years. Eric and Sarah (Franks) were married Oct. 10, 2009, in Overton, Nev., at the Valley of Fire State Park. For several years, Eric and his wife were loving advocates and caregivers for his grandmother. Eric was a compassionate man who cared deeply for others, and would do anything he could to help anyone. He was quick and witty, and loved to make people laugh. He was passionate about music and traveling, and combined the two as often as possible. Survivors include his wife, Sarah; and his "best girl, Mazie." Additionally, a very special aunt, Amber Siepmann of Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and cousin, Col. Jon Siepmann of Sacramento, Calif., also survive him. Frequently, friends become our family; he leaves behind an abundance of family who loved him and will miss him always. Eric was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Marilyn (Siddell) Webber. On Saturday, May 4, a visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist downtown building, located at 1298 Seventh Ave., Marion. A short service will begin at 11 a.m. A luncheon for family and friends will follow the service. Fare you well, fare you well, I love you more than words can tell, Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul. ~ Brokedown Palace (Grateful Dead) ~