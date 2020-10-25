1/1
Eric LaVerne Odegard
ERIC LAVERNE ODEGARD Cedar Rapids Eric LaVerne Odegard, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home with his devoted partner Lori Lowe by his side. There will be a celebration of Eric's life for family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Playtime Tap in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine, Iowa, at a later date. Eric is survived by his partner, Lori Lowe, and his daughters, Miralanee Cheree Simpson and Ambrozsa Renee Simpson, all of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Leola Marjorie Fisher of Marengo, Iowa; brothers, Fred Fisher of Belle Plaine, Russ Odegard of Tampa, Fla., and Wade (Kiley) Odegard of Marion; sisters, Teresa Fisher (Brian) Weiss of Deep River, Charlene Fisher of Vinton, Lynn Odegard (Brett) Nickerson of North Liberty and Jean Odegard (Leo) Caloud of Hudson; eight grandchildren, and many much-loved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Eric was preceded in death by his father, Leonard LaVerne Odegard; and his grandparents.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Playtime Tap
