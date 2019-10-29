|
ERIC CORY SELLON Cedar Rapids Eric Cory Sellon, 42, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in his home from complications of heart disease. Celebration of Life services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in Baker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Eric was born July 7, 1977, in Sycamore, Ill., the son of Michael and Mary (Nekimken) Sellon. He graduated from Huntington North High School in Huntington, Ind. Eric earned degrees in computer science and English from Ball State University. Following graduation, he began working at Rockwell Collins (now Collins Aerospace) in Cedar Rapids as a software engineer, and in that capacity, he enjoyed a nearly 20-year career. He volunteered at various elementary schools for more than 15 years, tutoring and assisting with math and reading. He enjoyed gaming with friends, fine dining, his cats (Nala, Simba, and Goofball), reading and spending time with his family. Eric is survived by his parents, Michael and Mary Sellon of St. Cloud, Minn.; his siblings, Dustin (Sarah) Sellon of Ely and Amber Sellon (Brian Battista) of Bloomington, Minn.; nieces, Kaitlyn and Audrey Sellon of Ely; and a nephew, Aidan Sellon of Ely; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019