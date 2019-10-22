|
|
ERIC ALLEN SMITH Marengo Eric Allen Smith passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Eric was sober for 14 years and lost his battle to alcohol addiction. Eric was born Sept. 29, 1968, to Jerry and Joann Smith. He was their fifth child and the baby of the family. His older sisters babied him as well. Eric is survived by his daughter, Allayna Smith (Noah Fox); sisters, Julie (Rick) Bechtel, Shelly (Scott) Larson, Diana (Vince) Kimm and Chrissy (Wes) Ross; nephews and nieces, Matt Sherwood, Whitney (Travis) Eister, Wade (Shawna) Kimm, Riley (Lindsy) Larson, Makenzie Kimm (Aaron), Nate (Cassie) Bechtel, Lydia Larson, Olivia (Paul) Doehrmann and Avery Ross; and his many great-nieces and nephews whom he adored, Cayden Larson, Cooper Eister, Nolen Larson, Graysen Larson, Cole Sherwood, Coy Sherwood, Easton Brant, Harrison Eister, Harper Kimm and Cruz Kimm. He spent most of the last four years with the love of his life, Marina Peskova. Also survived by Eric is his daughter's mother and her family, Mike and Shirley Lorimer and their two children, Alyshia and Ayden, whom he loved and spoiled like the rest of the kids. Eric had one daughter, Allayna Elizabeth Smith, with Shirley Lorimer. Allayna was his world, and he loved her more than anything. He was a lifelong resident of Marengo. He spent most of his career at JMS Transportation and Papa's Truck & Trailer. Eric loved all children and animals, especially his dogs, Jake, Baboo and Teddy. Eric loved to tease and buy the largest and most expensive gifts for the many young children in his family. He had a huge heart, and you always knew where you stood with him. He loved the "F" word and rap music. He loved being on the river. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Smith, Joann Smith and Madeline Smith; great-niece, Kennedi Sherwood; and his beloved dog, Bella. Per Eric's request, we will have a Celebration of Life from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Marengo Legion Hall. Memories will be shared at 6:30 p.m. All memorials will be donated to Eric's great-niece's memorial, Kennedi's Kisses, and Safe Haven of Iowa County.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019