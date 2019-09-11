|
|
ERMA IRENE DALLEGE Tipton Erma Irene Dallege, 77, of Tipton, took God's hand and left this world behind on Sunday night, Sept. 8, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City surrounded by her loving family. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fry Funeral Home for a time of visitation. Funeral services will be held the following day at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, also at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Erma was born to James and Bessie (Schrader) Henderson on Sept. 17, 1941, in Iowa City, Iowa. She went to City High School in Iowa City until ninth grade and soon after married her first husband, Dennis Matthiessen, in 1958. Together they raised four children before Dennis passed away of cancer in 1979. She was remarried on June 3, 1983, to William Dallege at the justice of the peace in Muscatine. Erma was a faithful member of Greater Iowa City Church of the Nazarene and Rochester United Methodist Church. Erma spent her employment years serving others as a certified nursing assistant. Serving others wasn't just her job description, it was her way of life. She always was there for her family members to help and listen. Erma had a servant's heart and was always giving whether it be gifts, her time or love. She often spent her free time doing crosswords, reading and feather painting. Erma loved dogs, cats and especially cardinals. She was a believer that they all went to heaven. She always would say that when she passed, her heavenly job would be to take care of all the animals. Erma is survived by her loving husband, William Dallege; daughters, Christy Royer and Becky (Marty) Weimann; sons, Randy (Jane) Mattheissen, Kevin Matthiessen and Dennis Dallege; sisters, Mary Halstead, Anna Laschanzky and Helen Greenham; her brother, Bill Henderson; her grandchildren, including Isabella Dallege, Elijah Dallege, Amanda Wells, Delilah Patton and Shawna Matthiessen; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; sister, Edna Keefer; and brother, Harold Henderson.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019