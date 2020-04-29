|
ERMAN CECIL CHRISTERSON Beaumont, Texas E.C. "Chris" Christerson, 95, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Beaumont from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1924, to John and Bessie Christerson in Woodford County, Ky. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. Chris spent most of his working career employed by or associated with the telecommunications industry. He was the eldest of five siblings and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Rosemarie Christerson; his sister, Margie Sutton of Frankfort, Ky.; and his granddaughter, Micah Beth Vaughn of Coppell, Texas. Chris is survived by his ex-wife, Patricia Crosby of New Orleans, La.; daughter, Reyne' Marie Vaughn of Lewisville, Texas; son, Dominque Kenneth Martin and wife, Kathy, of Pilot Point, Texas; daughter, Traci Rizk and husband, Wagdy, of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, Sarah Sarrat and husband Ed, Margot Martin, Corinne Irvan and husband David, Paul Rizk and wife Fantine, and Mary Rizk Persich and husband Garrett; and five great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Raiden, Francie, Sadie and Evan. Survivors also include a sister, Juanita Shryock of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; a brother, Bobby Christerson of Harrodsburg, Ky.; and a brother, Thomas Christerson of Lexington, Ky. http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/27992 Cards and memorials can be sent to Reyne Vaughn, 455 Highland Dr., Apt. 3417, Lewisville, TX 75067.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020