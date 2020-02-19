|
ERNEST LOOMIS Cedar Rapids Ernest Loomis, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted the family with arrangements. Ernest was born March 4, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of Ernest "Roy" and Elgia (Edwards) Loomis. He graduated from Lansing High School in 1948. Ernest served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Lillian Marie Meyer on Sept. 12, 1953, in New Albin, Iowa. Ernest worked on the docks at Farmstead for 30 years and then went on to clean offices with Lillian at Iowa Glass. He was a member of VFW Post No. 788 in Cedar Rapids. Ernest enjoyed tending to their vegetable gardens with Lillian, and hunting and fishing with his boys. He was a simple, honest, hardworking man who will be deeply missed. Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Lillian Loomis of Cedar Rapids; children, Bob (Denise) Loomis of Knapp, Wis., Gloria (Marty) Myers of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Joyce) Loomis of Solon and Gayle (Rich) Szyperski of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marie Loomis of Lansing. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Aletha "Trudy" Heater and Betty Yeoman; and brother, Edward Loomis. Please share a memory of Ernest at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020