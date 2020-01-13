|
ERNEST "ERNIE" OSBORNE Cedar Rapids Ernest "Ernie" Osborne, 80, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Ernie was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Clarence and Marie (Mettler) Osborne. He was united in marriage to Janice "Jan" Fisher on Feb. 17, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. Ernie was a machinist with Nissan Universal Gym for 36 years before retiring to do other work to keep him active. Ernie was a person with deep religious beliefs, with exception to when he was playing golf. He enjoyed many activities, but did not overly exceed at any of them and he preferred it this way. Ernie loved to rock a tank top or muscle shirt in the summer. His dry, sarcastic humor and debates with family members were legendary; and will be cherished by his family forever. Ernie was more introverted than extroverted until he became comfortable enough for communication. He enjoyed golfing with a 5 wood golf club, Frisbee golf, playing cards and dice games with family and friends, especially Gerald, JoAnn and Cliff. Ernie loved Dallas Cowboys football, working at the church food bank, being a bus attendant for special needs students in the Cedar Rapids school district, getting a good deal on Pepsi products, watching NASCAR and Animal Planet, and visiting with Aunt Sue. Some of the things that Ernie did not enjoy include being called "Pops," crowds, modern technology, Democrats, taxes, gas prices and high fives. Survivors include his loving wife, Janny; children, Deborah (John) Osborne and Gary (Sara) Osborne; grandchildren, Melissa (Katie) Melson, Stephanie (Atticus) Melson, Tiffany Melson, Jessica (Jared) Jacobson and Abby (Jacob) Osborne and Jacob Osborne; special adopted granddaughter, Jamie Melson; great-grandchildren, Kandice, Leighlla, Caleb, Skylar, Aiden and Marcus; brother, Clair (Elaine) Osborne; sister, Lila Slaymaker; sister-in-law, Sue Fisher; brother-in-law, Judd Fisher; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marie Osborne; his twin sister, Jean Northrup; brothers, Leland and Royce Osborne; and in-laws. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their loving care of Ernie. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Please share a memory of Ernie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020