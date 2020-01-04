|
ERNEST WARREN "ERNIE" DOCHTERMAN Cedar Rapids Ernest Warren "Ernie" Dochterman, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Vigil service with sharing of memories: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with visitation following until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial: St. John's Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Ernie was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Robert and Mary (Sage) Dochterman. He graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids and went on to obtain a degree in sociology from the University of Iowa. Ernie served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Mary Nagel on June 4, 1960, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Ernie worked as a supervisor at Quaker Oats until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Ernie was a man who was active in his church and faith. Pappy always had a "funny" joke for everyone. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Cardinals. Ernie enjoyed fishing at Lake Kabetogama in Minnesota. He loved doing crosswords, attending Quaker retiree luncheons and researching family genealogy. Ernie and Mary enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and hunting for shark teeth in Florida. Most of all, Ernie cherished time spent with family at reunions and events. Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Mary Dochterman of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Lori (Ted) McMann and Karen (Danny) Wintringer, all of Cedar Rapids; sons, Michael (Wendy) Dochterman of Andover Minn., and Kevin Dochterman of Cedar Rapids; sister, Mary Lou (Bob) Sharp of Haslet, Texas; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and granddaughter, AnnaElise McMann. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Ernie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020