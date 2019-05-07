ERVIN L. BOHNSTENGEL Clutier Ervin L. Bohnstengel, 97, formerly of Clutier and Tama-Toledo, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Relatives and friends of Ervin and his family are welcome to the visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at St. Patricks Catholic Church in Tama followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at St. Patrick's followed by a luncheon. Burial at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, rural Clutier. Ervin is survived by his two daughters, Nancy (Arlo) Cibula of Vining and Sue (John) Fink of Marshalltown; his seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Irene Hach of Dysart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown or to 40 & 8 nursing scholarships. Published in The Gazette on May 7, 2019