ERVIN HENRY MEYER Manchester Ervin Henry Meyer, 94, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Feb. 15, 1925, at Greeley, the son of Herman and Maria (Schade) Meyer. Ervin was raised and educated in Delaware County and graduated from Earlville High School. Following graduation, he continued farming with his parents and brother until retirement. Ervin also served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ervin was a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also liked keeping up on current events. Survivors include a brother-in-law, Robert Meader of Cedar Rapids, and many nieces and nephews. Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arnold Meyer, during World War II, and Hugo Meyer; and seven sisters, Irene Meyer, Wilma Meier, Edna Meyer, Hattie Burmeister, Norma Hugh, Ila Meader and Iva Taylor. The family asks that memorials be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. David Weber officiating. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester. Interment with military rites: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019