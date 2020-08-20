ERVIN LEE MCCONNELL Cedar Rapids Ervin Lee McConnell passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, quietly in his sleep at the Solon Care Center in Solon, Iowa. He had contracted COVID-19 and was battling hard when it took his life. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with visitation to begin one hour prior. Survivors include a brother, Dwight (Vicki) of Cedar Rapids; two sisters, Alberta (Dale Stanek) of Cedar Rapids and Marcene Powers of Easley, S.C.; his son, Bryan, from a previous marriage; his son, Kevin (Julia); and two stepdaughters, Kim (Gary Bowman), and Kristie (Dean Sturtz). He is survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Junior, Don, Von and Virgil; and six sisters, Doris Ellis, Dorothy Adamson, Adella Powders, Alice Roberts, Velma Pate and Thelma Jean McConnell. Ervin was born April 5, 1935, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Floyd and Hazel McBeth McConnell. He married Diana Draper and had a son, Bryan McConnell. After a divorce from his first marriage, Ervin married Dixie Joanne Holtzinger and they had a son, Kevin McConnell. Ervin worked on the family farm as a young man and eventually moved to Cedar Rapids where he was employed by Farmstead Foods for 35 years, retiring in 1990. Ervin was an incredibly hard-working man and had a small rubbish hauling business and also painted homes in his spare time. He had a number of loyal customers throughout Cedar Rapids that would only work with him. Ervin brought his son Kevin into the business and he now owns and operates Kevin's Painting. Ervin loved to be busy, was mechanically inclined, and was self-taught. At one time he wanted to update his home with a newer electrical system, and he went and took the electrician's test and passed it the first time. Ervin lived at Solon Care Center for the last three years and was the favorite of all the staff. Often when visiting his room, several staff people would be in his room joking with him, and of course comparing him to Elvis Presley and singing an Elvis song. He loved Elvis, WWE, any Western movie, especially John Wayne or Clint Eastwood, stock car races, old cars, and motorcycles. Unfortunately, we will never know the answer to Ervin's question, "Who was better, Burt Reynolds or Clint Eastwood?" Please share a memory of Ervin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.