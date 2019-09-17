Home

ERVIN HENRY MEYER Manchester Ervin Henry Meyer, 94, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. The family asks that memorials be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester with the Rev. David Weber officiating. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment with military rites: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester.
