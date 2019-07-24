ESTHER LOUISE (WALKER) BLESSMAN Cedar Rapids Esther Louise (Walker) Blessman, 94, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Shellsburg. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Central Assembly of God Church, 3030 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. Esther was born Nov. 4, 1924, in Baileysville, W.Va., the daughter of Joseph and Blanche (Lester) Walker. Esther married Wayne Blessman on Aug. 1, 1949, in Clearfield, Iowa. They settled in Cedar Rapids in 1963, where she raised her family. She worked for Collins Radio for 17 years and was a faithful member of Central Assembly of God Church. Esther was known for her expert sewing, her ornery playfulness and her comic expressions. Most recently, Esther enjoyed extraordinary care at Rock Ridge Residential Care in Shellsburg. She was the loving mother of John (Paula) Blessman, Linda (Ronald) Sampson and Russell (Kristin) Blessman; and proud grandmother of six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her treasured "sisters," Lois (Blessman) Wurster and Doreen (Walker) Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 54 years, Otto Wayne Blessman; and brother, William Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Central Assembly of God Church or Esther's family. A special thank-you to Hospice House of Mercy and the staff at Rock Ridge Residential Care for their loving care of our mother. Please share a memory of Esther at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019